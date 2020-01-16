By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance is seeking nominations for their annual Youth Recognition Night.

“Brandon Groveland Youth Recognition is a special time when we get together to publicly thank the youth from our community for their volunteerism, involvement and hard work,” said Fran Hotchkiss, Brandon Township Library outreach liaison.

Anyone can nominate a youth that they feel has gone above and beyond in helping people and the community or has been a general role model for others. This year’s theme for the BGYA Youth Recognition Night is ‘Youth Volunteers Shine Their Light.’

Youths that are nominated must be students in the Brandon school district, and there are four categories for which they may qualify, They may have given exceptional service to others, it may be an achievement by an individual who has overcome personal challenges and/or set an example for others, heroism or outstanding humanitarian act, or exceptional service by an individual within a club or organization.

Nominations are due by March 6, and more information and nomination forms can be found on the Brandon school district website under community, Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance and in youth assistance forms. They are also available at the Brandon Township Public Library youth department.

Nominations can be made by any youth, adult or organization, and forms can be turned in to the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., Ortonville, addressed to the Brandon/Groveland Youth Assistance Youth Recognition Committee, or emailed to fhotchkiss@brandonlibrary.org. Anyone with questions is urged to call Fran Hotchkiss at 248-627-1462.