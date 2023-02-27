BHS Challenge Day volunteers needed

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — Volunteers are needed for this year’s Challenge Day at Brandon High School.

“Challenge Day is one of the most amazing things that we participate in each year at Brandon High School,” said Dan Stevens, principal. “This is an intense day where our students get an opportunity to see each other for who they are on the inside, and not who they necessarily appear to be on the outside.”

The event goes for two days, March 14-15. Each day will host up to 100 students, who will participate 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m., and volunteers would be needed 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Volunteers can choose one day or both days to participate.

“In order to make this event a success, we are in need of 20 adult volunteers each of these days to also be a part of this great experience,” said Stevens.

To volunteer, email Dan Stevens at dstevens@brandon.k12.mi.us. For more information on Challenge Day, visit challengeday.org.