BHS Class of 2020: ‘It’s been a long road’

Brandon Twp. Brandon has rolled out the final plan for the class of 2020 graduation on July 26.

“It has been a long road for the Class of 2020 leading us up to your commencement ceremony,” said Dan Stevens high school principal. “Taking into consideration social distancing mandates, we finally believe that we have come up with a graduation ceremony that will allow us to have everyone present, and keep things somewhat traditional.”

The ceremony will still be drive-up as planned, and will take place in the upper student parking lot at Brandon High School. They are asked to try and limit the attendees to one vehicle, including the graduate, and all guests are asked to stay in their cars for the duration of the ceremony.

Students are also asked to come dressed with their cap and gown on so they are ready, and to park in a parking space facing the stage, located at the west end of the building by the tennis courts. Larger vehicles are asked to park towards the back of the lot or off to the side so no one’s view is blocked. Parking spots are not assigned and are first come-first serve.

The ceremony itself will be traditional with speeches and students walking across the stage to receive their diplomas. Itwill also be livestreamed on the Brandon schools Facebook page.

“Thank you so much for your patience as we have worked through the Covid-19 crisis together,” said Stevens. “The class of 2020 will forever hold a place in the heart of Brandon High School.”

Anyone with questions can email Stevens at

dstevens@brandon.k12.mi.us