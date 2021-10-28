BHS Greenhouse growing again

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Thanks to some Brandon High School Students, the greenhouse is on its way to working order.

“I was sitting in my biology class, and I noticed it was broken and it kind of bothered me,” said Nathan Starr, a junior at BHS. “So I started doing a little cleaning up and it morphed into a full project.”

Currently, Starr has raised enough money to reseal all of the glass on the greenhouse, through donation jars throughout the community over summer vacation and collecting scrap metal with his dad.

“Right now I would like to have it done by January 2023, which seems like a realistic goal,” he said. “But for sure by the end of 2023. The glass, once they start on that, it should take a week. Then the net main thing is the heaters.”

While they have already raised around $5,000, the project is expensive. Anyone wanting to donate to the project can contact Starr,

nstarr23@users.brandonschooldistrict.org, or the teacher working on the project, Amy Skopek, askopekbrandon.k12.mi.us. Checks could also be sent to the high school, 1025 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, with ‘greenhouse’ in the memo line.

“I’m excited for when it’s up and running to do plants in it,” he said. “I’d like to become a general contractor after high school, though.”

In addition to Starr, David Montreuil, Kenny Mumford, John Fruehan, Keegan Green, Emily Erdos and Britton Collis have helped with the project as well.