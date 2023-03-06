BHS Principal among top educators in state

A local administrator was nominated for Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals 2023 Principal of the year.

Dan Stevens, principal of Brandon Schools, was one of 13 nominees throughout the state of Michigan. He has been with the district since 2013.

“I am honored to be thought of, even in the same breath, as some of the best educators around the State,” said Stevens. “Our work in Brandon is really a culmination of a large team and community all working together to help our students become successful in life. I just happen to be the Principal when all this great work is going on.”

Stevens earned his bachelor’s from Central Michigan University and a masters in educational leadership from Saginaw Valley State University. Finalists for the 2023 principal of the year have already been announced.