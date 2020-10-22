BHS students top in SAT

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon High School had three seniors this year with SAT scores in the top 1 percent in the nation.

“The class of 2020 overall has had some of the best scores overall that I have seen in my eight years as the principal at BHS,” said Dan Stevens, high school principal. “We have 16 students that have finished in the top 10 percent of the nation and Christa, Brennen and Molly scored in the top 1 percent.”

Christa Spencer, 17, scored a 1,510 on her SATs and plans on going to either Kettering University or Michigan Tech to study mechanical engineering. Brennen Daudlin, 17, scored a 1,480 and has decided to study computer science at University of Michigan. Molly Edinger scored a 1,450. The average score for students range from 1,050 to 1,060 in 2020.

“All three of these students have gone above and beyond in their academics their whole high school career and I know that they are going to go on to do great things in life,” said Stevens.