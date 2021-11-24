Bids for Reid Elementary upgrades

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- On Monday night the school board of trustees voted 6-0 to approve three bids for upgrades for Reid Elementary School.

On Nov. 13, three bids for plumbing upgrades; four bids for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and four bids for the electrical.

The total cost is $156,500.

“We took the low bidder in each case,” said Wayne Wright.

Ortonville-based Mills Mechanical for plumbing ($85,000); Macomb Township-based Contrast Mechanical for the HVAC ($39,000) and Burton-based Roth Electric ($32,500).