Blackhawk a finalist for MHSAA Scholar-Athlete award

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Katelyn Ceccacci has a mission to help the environment, and sports are going to help her achieve that goal.

Ceccacci, 17, is a senior at Brandon High School and she recently was recently named as one of the 120 finalists for a scholarship from the Michigan High School Athletic Association and Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete Award. A total of 32 individuals from the MHSAA schools will be selected later this winter. The program in its 31st year, has recognized student-athletes since the 1989-90 school year. This year 424 schools and 1,493 applications were received.

Ceccacci plans to attend either Western Michigan University or the University of Michigan Ann Arbor for engineering this fall.

“I’ve always been really into math and science and that’s a field that allows me to use those skills and it’s innovative,” she said. “I want to go into environmental or chemical (studies). I really want to help the environment some way.”

To win the scholarship, she had to submit three essays. One on how she balances her school work and extra cirriculars; one on what playing her sports has taught her, and a third on the importance of sportsmanship. She is also a current member of the STEM program at Brandon, and is on the ‘Blackhawk Pride’ wall near the office, which showcases students who exhibit positive character traits. She was nominated for all of her work on the service committee, for giving to the less fortunate. She is also a member of Brandon student council.

“I’ve been seeing things in the paper industry and how they make the paper more sustainable and recyclable so there is less waste, I’d like to do stuff like that,” she said.

Ceccacci has played volleyball since she was in 7th grade, and softball since she was 8 years old, and she plans to play intramural or club sports in college. Ceccacci is the daughter of Tony Ceccacci of Goodrich and Julie Ceccacci of Brandon Township.