Blackhawk fall sports practices begin

By on No Comment

Brandon High School Fall sports practices and tryouts begin the week of Aug. 12. In order to participate in practices, athletes must have a current MHSAA Physical (dated after April 15, 2019) and an athletic contract turned into the athletic office. For more information or additional questions, contact the athletic office at (248) 627-1827. Here are the start dates, times and locations for each sport:
Aug. 12
Boys, Girls Cross Country – (Monday-Wednesday) 9 a.m.-noon at the BHS track.
Varsity Football – (Monday-Friday) 4-9 p.m. at the BHS stadium.
Junior Varsity Football – (Monday-Friday) 4-8 p.m. at the BHS stadium.
Boys Tennis – (Monday & Wednesday) 10-11:30 a.m., Tuesday & Thursday 11:30 a.m. -1p.m. at BHS tennis courts.
Junior Varsity-Varsity Boys Soccer (Monday-Wednesday) 6-8 p.m. at BHS soccer field.
Junior Varsity-Varsity Sideline Cheer (*Starts Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) 5-8 p.m. BHS Aux Gym.
Girls Golf – (Monday-Wednesday) 10 a.m.-noon at Goodrich Country Club.
Aug 14
Girls Swim and Dive – (Wednesday-Friday) 3-5 p.m. in BHS pool.
Freshman-JV Volleyball (Wednesday-Friday) 9-11a.m. in BHS main gym.
Varsity Volleyball (Wednesday-Friday) 6-8 p.m. in BHS main gym.

Blackhawk fall sports practices begin added by on
View all posts by David Fleet →