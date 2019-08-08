Blackhawk fall sports practices begin

Brandon High School Fall sports practices and tryouts begin the week of Aug. 12. In order to participate in practices, athletes must have a current MHSAA Physical (dated after April 15, 2019) and an athletic contract turned into the athletic office. For more information or additional questions, contact the athletic office at (248) 627-1827. Here are the start dates, times and locations for each sport:

Aug. 12

Boys, Girls Cross Country – (Monday-Wednesday) 9 a.m.-noon at the BHS track.

Varsity Football – (Monday-Friday) 4-9 p.m. at the BHS stadium.

Junior Varsity Football – (Monday-Friday) 4-8 p.m. at the BHS stadium.

Boys Tennis – (Monday & Wednesday) 10-11:30 a.m., Tuesday & Thursday 11:30 a.m. -1p.m. at BHS tennis courts.

Junior Varsity-Varsity Boys Soccer (Monday-Wednesday) 6-8 p.m. at BHS soccer field.

Junior Varsity-Varsity Sideline Cheer (*Starts Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) 5-8 p.m. BHS Aux Gym.

Girls Golf – (Monday-Wednesday) 10 a.m.-noon at Goodrich Country Club.

Aug 14

Girls Swim and Dive – (Wednesday-Friday) 3-5 p.m. in BHS pool.

Freshman-JV Volleyball (Wednesday-Friday) 9-11a.m. in BHS main gym.

Varsity Volleyball (Wednesday-Friday) 6-8 p.m. in BHS main gym.