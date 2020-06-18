Blackhawk icers team up with Notre Dame Prep

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Brandon Board of Education approved a cooperative agreement with Notre Dame Preparatory School for a hockey team with a 7-0 vote.

“We’ve actually had a cooperative agreement for many years with Kersely, Lake Fenton and Holly, unfortunately, the last two seasons, between the four schools we have just not been able to field a team,” said Athletic Director Chris Deines. “Notre Dame Prep reached out to us, and they’re looking for a school to help them stay in their program, and we have five or six kids that want to play hockey, so this is a great opportunity.”

The agreement is for two years, and can be renewed in two year intervals going forward. For the first year, students will be under the Notre Dame team name because it is already established for this year, but moving forward, Deines hopes they can incorporate more Brandon Blue into the team. The team will play at the Troy Sports Complex.