Blackhawks 42-Holly Bronchos 25

By David Fleet

Brandon Twp. — The Brandon Blackhawk Girls Basketball team defeated the Holly Bronchos 42-25 on Jan. 28 at Brandon.

BHS Sr. Kelsey Williamson scored 14 points, five rebounds and four steals, BHS Soph. Ella Rizzo scored 11 points, nine steals, four rebounds and four assists and BHS Fr. Maddison Heverly tallied 10 points and 17 rebounds.

“We rebounded well, played tough defense, and gave max effort,” said Head Coach Chris Rivers. “On the night our team grabbed 50 rebounds it was a winning recipe. So proud of the girls for continuing to fight each and every game, and never giving up.”