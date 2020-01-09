Blackhawks cap off winning season with all state, league honors

By David Fleet

Editor

The 2019 Brandon Blackhawks varsity football team completed another successful season under fourth year head coach Brad Zube and his staff.

“We’re very proud of the 2019 team and all of their efforts this season,” said Zube. “This was a year of growth and maturity for a very young team. We are very excited to see what 2020 holds in store for all of the returning players.”

The Blackhawks finished the season 8-3 and won their third playoff game in school history and are now 29-7 over the past four seasons and 31-9 overall with four straight trips to the MHSAA Playoffs.

Several Blackhawk players topped off a winning season with individual honors from the Flint Metro League and many media outlets.

Senior lineman Josh Dubiel and Junior linebacker Peyton Gulledge were the most decorated Blackhawks this fall in terms of post season honors.

Dubiel was a two way starting linemen and team captain who never came off the field. Josh was named 1st Team All State in Division 4 by both The Detroit Free Press and the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. He was named Honorable Mention All State by the Detroit News and The Associated Press. Dubiel was named to the Flint Area Dream team by the Flint Journal and was named to the Honorable Mention Detroit News All Metro North team. He was also named a unanimous 1st team All Flint Metro League performer on both offense and defense.

Gulledge was named 1st Team All State in Division 4 as well by the Detroit Free Press this fall capping off a 100 tackle 11 sack season. Gulledge was named All State Honorable Mention in The Detroit News, The Associated Press, and by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. He was named to the Flint Area Dream team as well as being a unanimous 1st team All Flint Metro League performer on both offense and defense. Gulledge was named 1st Team All State in Division 4 as well by the Detroit Free Press this fall capping off a 100 tackle 11 sack season. He was named All State Honorable Mention in The Detroit News, The Associated Press, and by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. He was named to the Flint Area Dream Team Defense as well as being an All Flint Metro league selection. Gulledge was a Detroit News All Metro North Honorable Mention as well.

The All Flint Metro Team as voted on by league coaches was well represented by the Blackhawks in 2019. Making the f irst team were Adrien Williams (RB), Brandon Gunn (WR), Josh Dubiel (OL), Colton Leslie (OL), Alex Griffiths (DE), Josh Dubiel (DL), Peyton Gulledge (LB), and Jawon Slater (DB). Blackhawks making the second team this year were Micah Miller (QB), Keyontae Turner (WR), Brennan Wetzel (DE), Bryson Gunn (DL), and Gavin Alderman (LB). Blackhawks earning honorable mention were Noah Jackson (RB), Ian Burke (K),and Dylan Dickens (DB). All of the Blackhawks First and Second Team All Flint Metro selections were also recognized by The Detroit News All Metro North Team as Honorable Mention selections. The All Metro North Team highlights the best players in Oakland County.

Players joining Dubiel and Gulledge on the Flint Area Dream Team were second teamers Adrien Williams, Alex Griffiths, Gavin Alderman, and Jawon Slater. Dream Team Honorable Mention selections were Colton Leslie and Brandon Gunn.

The Blackhawks recognized several players at their annual football banquet. Team Captain swards went to Adrien Williams, Colton Leslie, Josh Dubiel, and Noah Jackson. The Most Improved Offensive player award went to quarterback Micah Miller and the Most Improved Defensive Player went to OLB Alex Griffiths. The Most Valuable player awards went to RB Adrien Williams on offense and LB Peyton Gulledge on defense. Josh Dubiel was awarded the Ironman trophy for his outstanding efforts on both sides of the ball. Junior offensive lineman Colton Leslie received the prestigious Blackhawk Award honoring the player with the most spirit, grit, and dedication to the program. Colton was a First Team All leaguer and was a Coaches Association All State Honorable Mention selection as well. Colton was a team captain and carries a 3.9 GPA as well.