By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp.— On Mon Aug 26 the Brandon Blackhawks Boys Soccer team opened Flint Metro League play with a 5-0 win over the Owosso Trojans.

Goals scored by Captain Brandon Mendoza (3), Captain Nolan Wood, and Anthony Mirolli.

Assists by Tristan Groom, Anthony Mirolli, Colten Fournier, and Connor Teaney.

The Blackhawks are 1-0 in FML play, and 3-5 overall. The next home contest at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 4.