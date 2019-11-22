BMS eighth grade goes to Washington

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Last month Brandon Middle School eighth grade students participated in the annual Washington D.C. trip.

Stephen Hendershott, long time Brandon teacher organized the excursion from Oct. 16-21, which included visiting the nation’s capital, Arlington National Cemetery, where four students Kayla DePalma, Wyatt Pung, Abby McCombs and Reese Compeau were selected to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“The honor to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on behalf of Brandon Schools is something that, I don’t know why, has become very emotional,” said Hendershott. I’m extremely proud of these kids and our school. We received so many compliments on our trip this year, on our kids.”

“My husband was on that trip chaperoning, and there was a group of about five soldiers that were watching there, in the back,” said Board of Education secretary Melissa Clark.

“And they said you guys (the 8th graders) were the absolute best group they have ever seen, and they were so proud that they got to witness that.”