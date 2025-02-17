BMS work displayed at Michigan Art Education exhibit

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Beverly Hills, Mich — Art pieces from five Brandon Middle School students will be on display at Detroit Country Day School, 22305 W. 13 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, for the Michigan Art Education Association Region Seven art exhibit. The reception and parent open house will be 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 26, and will feature art from 38 different schools.

“Each Arts teacher who is a member is allowed to enter no more than five pieces per grade level they teach,” said Jody Daniels, Visual Fine Arts teacher at Brandon Middle School. “The artist must write an Artist Statement that explains their thinking about creating their artwork. This can be and is as important as the artwork. It is considered alongside the actual artwork by the judges when considering if the work will move on from the regional show to the state level.”

Daniels submitted artwork from Nova Wolfe, Addison Stamper, Zoey Siljanovski, Ziva Swindle and Owen Rochester. Their art will be showcased alongside other entries from region seven, which includes all of Oakland County. At the end of the art show, some pieces may be kept for the state-level show, which rotates around the state and is made up of the top 100 art pieces in the state.

“Prior to the celebration open house night on February 26, the judges will have picked what work will move on to the state level,” said Daniels. “We will not know on that night as we want all of the artists to be winners for just being in this show. At the end of the show, the art will be released to the teachers and work that is moving on will be held back and moved to the location of the state show.”

The state show will begin March 17 in Adrian