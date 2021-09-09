Board expected to list MSP/Fire Station 1

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.- On Monday night the township board of trustees is expected to approve the future sale of current Michigan State Police Post/Fire Station 1.

The asking price on the property and building located on just over two and one half acres of township owned property at 14645 Dixie Highway and Grange Hall Road was not released.

Plans for a new township Fire Station One and Michigan State Police detachment have been approved by Lansing. The plans, OK’d by the MSP are available at the township hall.

“The proceeds from selling the building and property will facilitate the cost of the new building on current owned township property,” said Bob DePalma, township supervisor. “We will complete the new fire station/MSP outpost facility before evacuating the current building.”

Plans to replace the aging 70 year old structure have been ongoing for the past few years.

The building was the township’s first fire station and was owned by Oakland County during the 1970s. The building was also a doctors office and at one time a Kaiser-Frazer car dealership. In 1952, the Kaiser-Frazer Corporation was renamed Kaiser Motors Corporation and continued building passenger cars through 1955.

DePalma said the new building will be more efficient, compared to the current structure with several different heating systems.

The final plans for the 14,400 square feet single story building to be located on township property near the MABAS storage warehouse at 7337 Grange Hall Road will be located on about two acres of township property. According to the plans, 7,610 square feet will house the fire department and 6,720 feet will be for the Michigan State Police.

The MSP section will include holding cells, an armory, and a shared training\conference. The fire department will include a garage for eight vehicles including ladder truck and EMS units, along with office space.