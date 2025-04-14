Board OKs CDBG reprogramming

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon — During the regular meeting on Monday night, the Brandon Township board of trustees voted unanimously to reprogram Community Development Block Grant funds from 2021 and 2023.

CDBG funds are annual federal grant funds distributed to municipalities by Oakland County to help fund community projects, resources and organizations that benefit residents of all income levels. It is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“We did have some money left over, about $10,691, from program year 2021,” said Clerk Roselyn Blair. “We did a public hearing on this a few months back. This was for funds to go to the fire department for Knox Boxes.”

The Knox Boxes were purchased last year as replacements for older boxes on the Brandon fire trucks, as the older boxes no longer worked with the new radio system. CDBG funds are reimbursement funds, and the $10,691 was reprogrammed from public facilities and improvement to fire stations/equipment, allowing for reimbursement for the Knox Boxes.

The 2023 program year includes reprogramming of $18,623 from public facilities and improvements – senior center to public facilities and improvements – senior center wages for staff.

“Once we found out we were able to reimburse for wages for the senior center coordinator, we decided to do that,” said Blair.

The 2023 funds were originally allocated to redo the porch at the Edna Burton Senior Center.