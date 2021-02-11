Board OKs iPad Tablets for K-1

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

During the Monday night regular meeting, the Brandon board of education voted unanimously to purchase IPad Tablets for all kindergarten and first grade students in the district. The cost would be $49,342, including cases.

“Last spring we applied for technology funds through the ESSER grant,” said Jan Meek, Brandon executive director of business services. “So this money was actually approved last May.”

The funds initially were used to purchase 400 Chromebooks for the district.

“This was the balance of the grant we had to spend this year,” she said. “The money was restricted, so we’re just completing what we started last year.”

The IPads will mostly be new purchases for the K-1 students, though the district will be replacing some older tablets with them as well.