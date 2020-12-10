Board OKs K-eight return to face-to-face

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-By a 6-1 vote on Monday night in a special virtual meeting via Zoom, the board of trustees opted to reopen grades kindergarten through eighth.

The action follows a Nov. 16 Governor Whitmer announcement that, due to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases and the burden placed on hospitals, front-line workers, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has moved the state back into a “modified” Phase 3 for at least the next three weeks. While the order only has to impact Michigan high school students, Goodrich Schools decided to close all buildings and transition into remote learning for all preschool through 12th grade face-to-face learners effective Nov.18 until Dec. 9.

Then, on Monday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended Michigan’s partial shutdown by 12 days that restricts indoor social gatherings and other group activities. The order — which was set to expire Dec. 8 — will now be in place through Dec. 20. Whitmer says the additional 12 days will allow the department to determine the full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on the spread of COVID-19 across Michigan.

“In person instruction for ninth-12th grade students is suspended,” said Wayne Wright, district superintendent. “Pre-K through eight in-person instruction is permitted at the discretion of the school board and health department. Building may still be used for basic services.”

Wright said there are three key factors that need to be watched as the district moves forward, including the decline in hospital beds with COVID patients; COVID case rates need to decline and the positivity rate needs to be on a decline.

Chip Schultz, board trustee motioned to return to class for K-8 on Wednesday Dec. 9 that was seconded by Trustee David Cramer.

“It’s pretty clear from listening to the comments from those that emailed (to the board meeting) that people want their kids back in school,” said Schultz. “The CDC (Centers for Disease Control), Dr. Facui, the professionals have all said that being back in the classroom is the best thing for kids. And I agree with that. I know it’s for eight days and are going to winter break, but I think personally that those kids need to be back in the classroom, there needs to be some stability in the classroom and get that winter break in and get back in the classroom the first of the year. I don’t think this is over, I think there’s going to be some closures even after the new year. But, we have to get those kids back in the classroom for their mental health.”

Kurt Schulte, board treasurer voted no on the motion, requested clarification regarding those parents who may want to keep their child at home rather than return to classrooms.

“If a parent does not feel safe they can keep their child at home,” said Wright. “We’ll try to work out something. Like we do if they are home due to sickness or quarantine.”

Ashley Herriman, board secretary supported her yes vote.

“My heart goes out to every single person in the district that is going through this— our principals, teachers, parents,” said Herriman. “We are very fortunate to live in Atlas Township and Goodrich where the levels (of COVID-19) are at a very minimal rate.”

Herriman emphasized that as of Dec. 7 the rate of COVID-19 in Goodrich is 1.4 percent and Atlas Township is 1.8 percent.

“I understand that there is a fear of bringing our kids back to school,” she said. “The data around us is showing our kids need to be back in school, 80 percent of our district has shown they want their kids back face-to-face. I’m living in the same environment and I’m a mom but also understanding everyone that’s commenting (on the return). I don’t know why we would not support the majority of our families that say, ‘thank you for giving us the option of virtual and face-to-face,’ but they want to return. We are talking about 1.4 percent of our community affected by COVID currently.”

During the Monday night special meeting several individuals contacted the school board with comments regarding the vote. Here are a few.

“There’s eight school days until Christmas break, is it worth risking the health of all for eight days?”

“Face-to-face is important for their child’s mental health, it’s just as important as their physical health. Impact over the course of their lives into adulthood. Please return to face-to-face as soon as possible.”

“Our family and many others choose face-to-face knowing they may have to go remote but I was under the impression the governor or health department made us go remote. What is our reasoning for K-8 going remote? With the lack of devices it is not possible for many households with multiple K-8 students to be successful remotely.”