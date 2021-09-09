Board OKs new school liaison contract

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- During the regular Tuesday night meeting, the board of trustees approved the police liaison contract with Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Brandon School District for the 2021-2022 school year. The previous contract expired on June 17.

The current officer in that position is Jason pence.

“We just appreciate the collaboration with that,” said Brandon Schools superintendent Dr. Karl Heidrich. “It’s proactive, it’s preventative. Coming into the school system, I think it’s a great idea for school safety, school safety is always on our minds.”

The contract with the school has Brandon Schools paying 50 percent of the amount for the police liaison officer during the school year. The vote for the township board was unanimous.

“We did add some provisions in this because our police contract expires Dec. 31 and we do not know what is going to happen with that contract,” said township supervisor Jayson Rumball. “It is in negotiations with the union so we’ll see what happens. There are provisions accounting for that, so what that means is the second amount on here could be higher if the contract goes up.”

The total cost for the township will be $56,052.05 plus overtime pay. The cost could possibly go up after contract negotiations for the police department.

“I want to thank you guys for supporting the school liaison,” said Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander Lt. Greg Glover. “I’ve said it for 5, 6 years now, I think it’s one of the most important positions we have.”