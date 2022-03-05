Board OKs Oaktree bond projects

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- On Monday night the school board of trustees voted 7-0 to approve bids for upgrades for the Oaktree Elementary School. A total bid package of $1,024,543.

On Aug. 4, 2020 school district voters approved a $20,930,000 bond extension proposal. The bond did not increase taxes rather extend the debt out until about 2030. Following an extensive facilities and condition assessment study of school district buildings that total $45.9 million in upgrades, $26.5 million or 57 percent were recognized as critical within the next 1-3 years.

The bids approved on Monday included: Rochester Hills based-Diversified Construction Specialists, acoustical ceilings and insulation, $597,653; Rochester Hills based K&S Ventures, HVAC, $59,500; Rochester Hills based-K&S Ventures, temperature controls, $307,440 and Romulus-based Oneida Solutions Group- Morse Moving and Storage, furniture moving and storage, $59,950.