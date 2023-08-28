Board OKs one location for all four voting precincts

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. — On Monday night the township board of trustees voted 4-0 to designate the Goodrich High School gymnasium as the site of the township polling location. Trustee Barry June was absent.

The move will now place all four precincts that were at four different locations within the 36-square miles of the township at one site.

“It’s often difficult to work with the different churches and locations due to scheduling conflicts,” said Katie Vick, township clerk. “This has been in the works for several years.”

For an election it typically takes about three days to set up equipment and tables necessary, she said.

The same number of machines will be available as used now and each precinct will be designated inside of the gymnasium. The school district will be closed on election day.

“This will be the trial year to make sure we have enough parking,” she said.

“Our top priority is finding a facility that is going to be consistent into the future.”

The Goodrich High School location is within a mile-and-half of the current precincts.

On Nov. 22, 2022 Vick along with then Goodrich Schools Superintendent Wayne Wright walked through the district’s gymnasiums to determine the feasibility.

The first vote in the new configuration will be on Nov. 7, a local ballot. In 2024 the presidential election typically has a greater turnout.

Currently Fenton Township has six voting precincts, all consolidated into a single polling location at Lake Fenton High School. In November 2022 there were 5,333 ballots cast at the school. In comparison, 2,870 voters cast election day ballots in Atlas Township.

“About 20 percent fewer voters go to the polls due to the use of absentee ballots,” said Vick.