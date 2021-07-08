Board OKs rezoning for new township business

By David Fleet

Atlas Twp.-On June 21 the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to approve the conditional rezoning of property from Shopping Center District to Light Manufacturing District. The decision follows a 6-1 vote by the township planning commission to recommend the business.

The decision allowed Chad Carson, owner of Carson Site-Prep to relocate his businesses to the township from Burton. The property will be developed for landscape supplies, equipment parking and topsoil screening. A building will be constructed for landscape supplies, office and workshop.

The business will be located on 6.45 acres, on the east side of M-15 about halfway between Collidge and Hegel roads.

The site borders the township and the Village of Goodrich with about 320 feet of frontage on M-15.