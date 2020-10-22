Board OKs rual speed limit resolution

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.-On Monday night the township board of trustees voted 5-0 for a resolution to support legislation to reduce the speed limit on unimproved roads.

The proposed legislation, spearheaded by Independence Township officials, would allow townships, like Groveland, with the approval of the road commission, to establish speed limits on gravel roads based on criteria such as road conditions, topography, and traffic patterns, all of which are best known by individuals and their elected representatives residing in the locality.

“About 12 years ago we had about a dozen (or more) sections of gravel roads in the township that were posted at 25 mph at residents request,” said Bob DePalma, township supervisor. “At the time there were only two counties of the 62 (in Michigan) that had that (speed arraignment).”

The State Police changed the traffic code to be consistent statewide, which is 55 mph on all unposted gravel roads, he added

“There were a lot of unhappy people because this was taken away (from the townships) by Lansing,” DePalma said.

As a result, speeds are now set at 55 mph on all gravel roads in the township following the 2006 legislation that raised limits on those roads. The speeds were based on number of entry points, such as driveways within a half-mile, and with few communities meeting the criteria, most speeds were raised to 55 mph. Prior to that, municipalities like the township had the capability to set speeds at 25 mph based on home density in an area.

“This is a rerun of what was tried 12 years ago,” said DePalma. “I have serious doubts there will be any change on it. But they do want to see if they could run it up the flagpole with lawmakers in Lansing.”

Another concern for the speed legislation change is there are fewer unpaved roads in many townships statewide—prompting less interest by municipalities. There is also the cost of the necessary speed signs needed to make the change.

For each one mile stretch of road that the township chooses to reduce to a 45 mph speed, six signs will be required to be posted, three in each direction, and the signs and labor for the Road Commission for Oakland County installation will cost between $1,400-$1,500, said Craig Bryson, RCOC senior manager of communications.

In addition, to get a speed lower than 45 mph townships must get a speed study done by the Michigan State Police—which could take two years.