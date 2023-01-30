Board OKs two local vendors for $1.8 million projects

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — On Monday night the school board of trustees voted 7-0 to approve bids for upgrades for Goodrich High School and Oaktree Elementary School parking lots.

There were eight bids received and selected was Atlas Township-based Johnson & Sons Excavation for site demolition, earthwork and utilities, $479,486. The asphalt, concrete and paving is $1,241,426 for a total of $1,720.912.

Six bids were received for underground electrical and selected was Flint-based Shiflett Electric, $61,386

. On Aug. 4, 2020 school district voters approved a $20,930,000 bond extension proposal. The bond did not increase taxes rather extend the debt out until about 2030. Following an extensive facilities and condition assessment study of school district buildings that total $45.9 million in upgrades, $26.5 million or 57 percent were recognized as critical within the next 1-3 years.