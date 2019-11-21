Board OKs yearly contracts

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

During the regular meeting on Nov. 18, the Brandon board of education voted 6-0 to approve the yearly contracts for the Brandon Administrators Association, the Brandon Education Support Personnel Association, the Brandon Maintenance and Operations Association and a salary adjustment for Education staff and other non-union Brandon Employees. Board member Sarah Allen was absent with notice.

The contracts outlined that the BAA, Maintenance and Operations and non-union staff members will receive a two percent pay increase. The BESPA will receive ‘steps’ and a one percent increase on schedule.

“This is our secretary unit, it’s steps and one percent,” said Jan Meek, Brandon executive director of business services. “Those at the top step will get two percent.”

According to district superintendent Dr. Matt Outlaw, the steps are worth a four-seven percent increase.

This is the third year that the BAA has received a two percent increase in wages. The Brandon Education Association contract with a two percent raise was approved at the regular October meeting.