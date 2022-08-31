Board opts to appoint interim school board member

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich— On Monday night the school board voted 5-0 to appoint Scott VanSumeren as interim trustee to fill a vacancy created by trustee Chip Schultz’s resignation Aug. 19. Trustee Ginny Yuschak was absent with notice. VanSumeren will serve until Dec. 31, 2022, completing Schultz’s term.

Prior to the vote, the board OK’d an amendment to the school board bylaws to temporarily remove the requirements of the board to conduct interviews of interested board candidates in order to appoint a qualified candidate for the most recent vacancy.

“This would allow the board to appoint a board member right away to fill that vacancy,” said Wright. “It’s a very short time. That vacancy is up for election in November. We’ve had individuals that have applied on numerous occasions and that are running for positions.”

Currently, five candidates are vying for two seats on the school board, Matthew Bohlen, Scott VanSumeren, Lori Schaffer, Allison Bohlen and Lindsay Young. These seats are six-year terms, and the only incumbent was Matthew Bohlen.

Scott VanSumeren, has been an Atlas Township resident for 29 years with two daughters and a son graduating from the district. He is an Essexville, Mich. native and a 1981 graduate of a high school in Clute Texas. VanSumeren earned a degree in chemical engineering from Michigan Technological University, Houghton Mich. in 1981. He retired as a New Business Development Manager for General Electric Water and Process Technology in 2008.

“For a strong and vibrant community, you need a strong school system,” said VanSumeren. “It’s an honor to contribute to the district, we’ve had some rough years in the past, but now there’s a strong foundation that will only continue to get stronger.”

VanSumeren said District Superintendent Wayne Wright’s leadership and experience has developed a solid foundation.

While VanSumeren’s profession would highlight Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) in the district, he emphasized not every student would be interested in that path.

“Skilled trades are needed now in the workforce,” he said. “We need to provide a good blend of educational opportunities for the students in the district.”