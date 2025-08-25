Board to create ordinance banning short term rentals

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — On Monday night the Atlas Board of Trustees voted 3-2 to ban short term rentals in the township.

Supervisor Jim Busch, Trustee Pat Major and Treasurer Ann Marie Moore voted not to allow while Clerk Toni Yaklin and Trustee Tracy Butcher supported the rentals.

In Michigan, a short-term rental is defined as the rental of a residential property for a period of less than 30 consecutive days. The township planning commission will now develop an ordinance.

David Lattie, township attorney outlined the board’s choices.

“You have the opportunity to say ‘yes’ for short term rentals all over the township or ‘no’ all over the township, or ‘yes’ in some parts of the township,” said Lattie, who attended the meeting via Zoom. “If a hybrid (ordinance) is involved that’s were we need to get to the planning commission and roll out an overlay. A zoning ordinance would be necessary.”

The short term concerns are a greater issue in other regions of Michigan.

Trustee Pat Major who lives on Lake Shinanguag opposed the short term rentals in the township.

“I would prefer to just not have any short-term rentals, you’re creating a lot of other work,” said Major. “If you eliminate it (short term rentals) you eliminate the problem. If you’re not proactive and don’t do it ahead of time and wait for issue then you’ve got the problem and can’t get rid of it.”

Major added lakefront property in Northern Michigan that’s short term rented has tripled land prices.

“They have destroyed communities. Right now short term rentals less than 30 days is not legal. But if the state comes in and makes it legal it could be an issue.”

“I’m torn,” said Trustee Yaklin, who supported the short term rentals. “I’m not saying no, but limiting (short term rentals) is a better way to handle it.”

Butcher also supported the short term rentals.

“I have no problem with regulating them,” said Butcher. “I don’t like the idea of doing something on a map. A blanket yes with caveats and restrictions is fine, but picking and choosing where is not the best idea.”

Recently House Bill 5438, introduced about two years ago, provided for the registry, regulation of short-term rentals and hosting platforms.

While HB 5438 recently died in the Local Government and Municipal Finance Committee after it had not been signed into law after two years, the foundation of regulation on short term rentals could be reintroduced.

The bill created a statewide short-term rental (STR) database. Local units of government would maintain authority to regulate STRs and would have established an STR excise tax (the rate is 6% of the occupancy charge), with most of the funds collected going back to the municipality where the STR is located.

Currently, municipalities have no dedicated revenue source to assist with the public costs of tourism.

In addition, the hosting platforms could not facilitate a booking transaction for a short-term rental if the property is not registered with the state and in good standing with the applicable local unit of government.