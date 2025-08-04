Board to discuss township site for BESS

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp. — At 7 p.m., Aug. 4, the Groveland Township Board of Trustees will host a special meeting to discuss a potential lease agreement between VESPER Energy and the township.

The township is expected to propose a lease agreement with Dallas-based Vesper Energy a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), to be located on township property near The Mines of Groveland Industrial Park on Grange Hall Road near I-75. The BESS is a type of energy storage system that uses lithium batteries to store and distribute energy in the form of electricity at a later time. Key in the location is the overhead ITC lines that are necessary for the BESS to operate.

Kevin Scramlin, township supervisor said the lease is an attempt to make the best of a bad situation following the enactment of Public Act 233 which lawmakers approved in November 2024. The Act shifted the authority from local to the Michigan Public Service Commission for massive wind, solar, and energy storage facilities.

“The location is near the township fire station and is located on a paved road,” said Scamlin. “We can attempt to gain back some local control with this location.”

If approved, the new location of the BESS would be a shift from a 63 acre parcel that borders I-75 on the west side and The River Church, with Springfield Township to the south. The actual area used would be about 10 to 12 acres with about five acres of batteries.