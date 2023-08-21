Bond projects underway

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon — The Brandon school district has a number of bond projects that are close to finished and ready for students to come back to school.

The bond, which was renewed in November of 2021, covered several athletic upgrades this summer, as well as a full face-lift inside Harvey-Swanson Elementary.

Currently, the varsity track at the high school has been fully removed, including the asphalt underneath. It has all been replaced, and once installation of the new turf on the football field is done, the track will get surfaced and striped.

“Turf lasts about 12 to 15 years,” said superintendent Carly Stone. “And we were told that if we had played on the turf this seas, the field would no longer be playable. So we probably wouldn’t have made it through the season on that field. It’s going to look like a brand new facility, it’s going to be gorgeous.”

The turf was rolled out this week, and will be ready in time for the new school year. The goal posts also received a new coat of paint.

Also at the high school, the gym has been repainted and new bleachers were installed.

“The bleachers were original to the building, and the company that made the bleachers no longer exists, the company that made the motors no longer exists, so getting parts was starting to be a challenge,” said Stone. “We used over 1,200 gallons of paint in the gym, painting the ceiling, the Blackhawk mural, and the walls. So that looks beautiful.”

The high school tennis courts were also in need of repair, and they were resurfaced over the summer as well. The two courts closes to M-15 were also striped with lines for eight pickleball courts.

“Some people may just want to use one of the courts, but depending on demand and need, there are eight available,” she said. “We are very excited to provide that.”

At the middle school, the varsity baseball field installation is well underway and will be completed in time for baseball season in the spring. The former varsity field was at Harvey-Swanson Elementary.

“Construction includes new dugouts, new press box, stands, fencing, PA, and then leveling the grounds to make a level field,” she did. “The other thing we did was put in a cement pathway from the parking lot so there is easy access for all to get to the field. At Harvey, it was difficult to get wagons and strollers and chairs down to the field.”

Harvey-Swanson also received a lot of work this summer, with an entirely new interior in the elementary school side.

“The whole thing was gutted,” said Stone. “We have brand new everything, new paint scheme, new cabinetry, new flooring, new furniture, all new desks, chairs, bookshelves, storage.”

The media center will also be redesigned with movable shelving and a full-wall white board for students to think and collaborate on. The whole remodel will be done by the start of school.

“We’ll make it to the finish line,” she said. “The preschool wing also got new flooring.”

District wide, every classroom has updated technology with Boxlight systems replacing the outdated Smartboards. The buildings will also be getting brand new PA systems to ensure clarity and consistency in communication district-wide. There will also be new light systems and sound systems put into te performing arts center at the high school this year.

Next summer, the district plans to redo the Harvey-Swanson parking lot and install a bus loop, redo the flooring and roofing at the middle school, and install mechanical items at the middle school.