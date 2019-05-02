Bookin’ It for the Library 5k, Dewey DecimalDash

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ronnie Lumm and her son Leo have run the Bookin’ It 5k for the past five years.

“My son got drafted when he was 16 and played hockey for the North American Hockey League in Texas for four years,” said Lumm.

“When he came back, he started running it with me and every year we try to beat our time.”

This year, the pair is trying to beat 28 minutes. “I just like doing my part to support the library,” she said. “I was a sprinter in college, but not a distance runner. It just gives me a little kick because I start training a couple weeks before.”

Both Ronnie and Leo will be running the Bookin’ It 5k on Mother’s Day weekend, along with other family members and friends. The Bookin’ It for the Library 5k and the Dewey Decimal Dash will be on May 11. Early Bird registration runs through May 4, and costs $20 with a shirt or $15 without a shirt. After May 4, cost goes up to $25 and a shirt is not guaranteed. Race day registration beings at 7 a.m. on May 11, and the Dewey Decimal Dash, for ages 12 and under, begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by the beginning of the 5k at 9 a.m. It begins at 304 South Street at the Brandon Township Public Library.To register for the 5k or the Dewey Decimal Dash, visit brandonlibrary.org for the online registration link or to print the paper registration. Call Robin Loughlin with any questions at 248-627-1462 or email at rloughlin@brandonlibrary.org.