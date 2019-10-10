Brandon 54- Corunna 21

On Oct. 5, the Brandon Blackhawks defeated Corunna 54-21 improving to 5-1 on the season at Blackhawk stadium. The Blackhawks rolled up 506 yards of offense with 277 yards rushing and 229 pasing.

Blackhawk quarterback Micah Miller was 12/18 for 177 yards and 4 TDs. Brandon Gunn had 8 receptions for 121 yards and 3 TDs. He also completed a 52 yard TD pass. Rushing Adrien Williams lead the Blackhawks with 27 carries for 180 yards, Noah Jackson 31 yards 1 TD and Jawon Slater 3 carries for 41 yards and 2 TDs. Samari McNeal had 3 receptions for 87 yards.

The Blackhawk defense tallied two sacks and 4 turnovers. Peyton Gulledge 10 tackles, AJ Fisher 11 tackles and 1 block punt, Brandon Gunn 4 tackles, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery, Gavin Alderman, 8 tackles and 1 sack, Brennan Wetzel, 8 tackles, Josh Dubiel, 6 tackles. 1 sack and 1 fumble recovery, and Jawon Slater 6 tackles 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery.