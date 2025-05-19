Brandon among state’s safest communities

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — Those feeling safe in Brandon Township have good reason.

Safewise.com has released their list of 20 safest cities in Michigan for 2025, and Brandon Township ranks at number four, up nine spots from last year. Safewise uses the most current FBI crime data to create the report.

“It’s something we strive for,” said Lt. Greg Glover, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander. “In all cases, but these ones monitored by the feds in particular, we’ve always taken pride in clearing those cases with arrest or other exceptional means.”

Brandon Township was topped only by Kinross, Hamburg and Raisin townships. Rounding out the top 20 safest communities in Michigan were Adrian, Argentine (Genesee Cty), Oakland (Oakland Cty), Lyon (Oakland Cty.), Rochester (Oakland Cty.), Clayton (Oakland Cty.), Berkley (Oakland Cty.), Highland (Oakland Cty.), Oxford (Oakland Cty.), Napoleon, South Lyon (Oakland Cty.), Milford, (Oakland Cty.) White Lake, (Oakland Cty.) Orion (Oakland Cty) and Grand Ledge.

It also uses population data as reported to the FBI to calculate the violent crime rate and the property crime rate per 1,000 residents. In 2025, Brandon had a violent crime rate of six per 1,000 residents, and a property crime rate of two per 1,000 residents.

“It’s attributed to our great staff and especially our detective bureau,” said Glover.