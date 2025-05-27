Brandon Blackhawks finish regular season strong, set for playoff run

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — As the month of May heated up so has the Brandon Blackhawks.

Despite a slow start to the 2025 season the Blackhawk Varsity Baseball team have now won 10 of 12 games heading into the postseason.

“We are playing much better baseball,” said Glover. “We’ve committed fewer errors and have been putting the ball into play. In addition, we’ve had some outstanding pitching that kept us in the games.”

“As a result, this will be the best finish we’ve had in many years,” he said. “Our seniors have been really solid for us, Jesse Moultrup, Ben Misenar, Lance Briolat, Kurt Briolat, and Braxton Spurr led the way to turn this season around.”

The charge to the postseason began on May 3 when the Blackhawks knocked off the Chesaning Indians 5-4, the Montrose RedHawks 7-1 and the Millington Cardinals 8-4 to take home the Big Big Cat Classic championship at Birch Run.

Following the tournament win, on May 5 the Blackhawks split a doubleheader with Flint Metro League foe Lake Fenton Blue Devils dropping the first game 6-1 and winning the nightcap 5-4. Then on May 7, the Blackhawks defeated Lake Fenton 5-2 to win the series.

“We played some really solid defense against Lake Fenton,” he said. “We hit the ball well against some steady pitching. One of the bigger games was at Lake Fenton on their senior night, where we pulled out a victory in the top of the seventh inning.”

The Blue Devils went to the bullpen and brought in their senior ace closer and we got to him, said Glover.

“We were smart at the plate and didn’t swing at bad pitches,” said Glover. “Braxton Spurr ripped a shot down the right field line that won the game for us.”

The Blackhawks continued to surge by splitting a pair from the Clio Mustangs on May 12 winning the first game 4-3 and dropping the nightcap on May 14 by a score of 4-3.

On May 10, the Blackhawks dropped a one run game to the 2024 State Champion Power’s Catholic 3-2 in the Williamson Memorial Tournament at Brandon. On May 14, the Blackhawks topped the Clio Mustangs 6-2.

“Our first six batters are tough out for any pitcher,” he said. “As long as we are aggressive at the plate. When they do well we do well.”

They ended the 2025 Flint Metro League third with a record of 8-7. The Blackhawks will take on the Holly Broncos at 4 p.m., May 1 at Holly High School.