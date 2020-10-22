Brandon board OK’s audit

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-On Monday at the school board meeting, Paul Bryant and Kasey Eason of Plante Moran presented the school district’s annual financial statements and auditor’s report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.

The board voted 7-0 to approve the audit.

According to the audit for the fiscal year 2019-2020 the general fund revenues of $24,432,478, with expenditures of $24,013,919, kept the fund balance the same at $4,124,117, higher than what was budgeted by about $500,000. Of that, the unassigned portion of the fund balance accounts for 7.24 percent of expenditures.

“Based upon your district, you’re putting as much as you can back into the classroom so that the students can benefit from it the best they can,” said Bryant.

While enrollment has dropped again this year, down 93 students from last year, the per pupil rate continues to rise, up to $8,111. The percentage of funds going back into classroom instruction is at 56.58 percent, which is consistent with the last 10 years of instruction.

“Right now the federal funding continues to change,” he said. “We’re hoping that there is more federal funding that comes out that will be available for school districts, but we’ll see what happens. Also, just that the district continues to do what it’s doing. Keep your finger on the pulse of what’s going on regarding your overall expenditures.”