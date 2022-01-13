Brandon Bond projects for 2022

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- The Brandon board of education received an update on upcoming bond projects for the summer of 2022.

“We’ve got a really good plan moving forward with hoe we are going to start construction,” said Dan Stevens, acting superintendent.

Originally, the high school football field, Blackhawk Stadium, was going to be under construction for new turf this summer, but that plan has since changed to give more time for planning.

In November 2021 voters passed a zero mill increase bond extension for $26.1 million, which will be broken into two series with a term length of 20 years. Taxpayers will not see a millage rate increase above the current debt levy. The bond will be used for technology and building improvements and repairs

“If we’re going to do that project, we want to make sure we do it right, and have times to put forward towards it,” said Stevens. “There are going to be minor upgrades to the track to get us through, but in a nutshell, we did have somebody come out and evaluated the whole football field, gave us some ideas for what we can do to make sure it’s safe for this upcoming year. The good news is we’re in really good shape, we’re in really good condition to have another year of football on that field.”

While the football field will wait another year, the district is moving forward with the repair of the Oakwood parking lot, the upgrades to the Harvey Swanson playground, and technology upgrades that will also improve communication between teachers and administrators.

“The one that we’re really excited about is one, the Oakwood parking lot, which I believe is going to take most of the summer to do that project,” he said. “And the next project we’re going to move forward with is the playground at Harvey Swanson. I’ve already had a chance to sit down and talk with Debbie Brauher, I went over there before break. I toured the whole playground myself so I can get an idea of what’s going on over there and what needs to be done. She’s got a committee in place, and we’re really excited about making some major upgrades to that facility too for our kids this summer.”

The technology projects include updating the phone lines, which will allow more immediate communication between staff and first responders. The faster communication has been a priority to the district in light of the Oxford school shooting, and moved the technology projects up from the summer of 2024 to the summer of 2022.