Brandon Clothing Closet

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Brandon Community Clothing Closet is officially closed.

“The clothing closet had to close due to the Brandon Community Church closing it’s doors,” said Esther Skiba, who ran the clothing closet. “I would like to thank the community for keeping the racks filled at the clothing closet and for volunteering their time to help sort and put out clothing for our neighbors in need.”

The Brandon Community Church of the Nazarene made the decision to close in the last few months, and the clothing closet did not have a location to relocate to. However, anyone with clothes to donate to those in need can post on the Ortonville Area Neighbor Helping Neighbor Facebook page. Everything posted on the page is free, so those who need clothing can check there as well.

“During the Covid-19 emergency, those that need food may contact me at estherskiba@gmail.com,” said Skiba. “Our community is a very kind and special place to call home.”