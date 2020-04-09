Brandon crime reports April 9

Man allegedly COVID-19 positive, spits on woman

At 8:51 p.m., on April 3, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault. While en route, dispatch advised that the suspect, Charles Parks, was still on the scene, was intoxicated, and had spit in the victim’s face.

Upon arrival, deputies went into the house to speak to Parks and the victim. She stated that he had spit in her face and she only wanted him out of the house and had planned on getting him a ride. She advised he had drank liquor and was highly intoxicated. Deputies attempted to speak to Parks, and he asked what he was being arrested for, and admitted to spitting on the victim’s face. Deputies attempted to grab him and place him under arrest, and Parks resisted. He was placed under arrest and he began clearing his throat to generate spit, and he was told not to spit on deputies. He then stated he has the coronavirus and started swearing at police. When deputies tried to escort him outside, he kept resisting and clearing his throat. Deputies put him back on the couch as they believed he would try to spit on them. Parks kicked deputies, as well as swearing at them. Back up was called to help remove Parks from the house, and he threatened to burn the house down. Additional units arrived and Parks was carried outside and seated in the transport vehicle while he was yelling and swearing. The victim stated she did not want to complete a statement and just wanted Parks out of her house.

He was transported to Oakland County Jail for lodging. Parks is being held on a $10,000 bond with no 10 percent contingency for two counts of assaulting and resisting a police officer, one count of domestic violence, two counts of harmful substance.

Domestic assault

At 12:04 p.m., on April 2, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, deputies were met by the complainant, who said her ex-boyfriend had come over to pick up a car that was being given to him, and that he became very agitated and started throwing things in the driveway. She said he grabbed her by both arms and shook her, then threw her to the ground and smashed her cell phone. She refused medical attention and didn’t complain of any injuries. A search for the subject turned up negative, but a warrant packet was put together for prosecutor’s review.

Heroin

At 11:59 p.m., on April 1, Brandon deputies responded to the 1000 block of Oakwood Road for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, Brandon Fire was already on the scene and the patient was alert and stable. Brandon Fire stated the patient was awoken as they made entry to the residence. They also stated there was drug paraphernalia in the bathroom as well as possible heroin. The patient refused treatment. Deputies searched the bathroom area and found a small box top that contained four syringes and a half of a box that contained a lighter and a silver spoon, as well as what appeared to be heroin residue, and a plastic baggie which contained a brownish powdery substance, which deputies suspected to be heroin. There were also two bottles of prescription pills that had the name of the patient on the bottles. Deputies collected the suspected heroin and spook and returned inside to escort the patient to the patrol car. He was placed under arrest and lodged at Oakland County Jail for possession of heroin. The spoon and powder were tested and tested positive for heroin.

Toilet paper, jewelry heist

At 4:47 p.m., on April 4, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a burglary in the 2000 block of Island Drive. Deputies were contacted and took a report over the phone regarding a home that was broken into. The owner stated that he and his girlfriend had left the residence on March 27 and went to her residence for a few days. When he came back to his home, he found the side door had been pried open and his front door was no longer dead bolted. He stated at the time of the report the only thing missing out of the house were some rolls of toilet paper and some jewelry owned by his girlfriend.

Domestic assault

At 4:46 p.m., on April 5, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, deputies met with the caller, who had redness and swelling under her eye and was bleeding from a small laceration. She was crying, and stated her daughter, who she said had punched her, was in her bedroom. Deputies then made contact with the daughter, who said she had punched her mom because she made her mad. She was placed under arrest and escorted to a patrol vehicle where she was transported to Oakland County Jail. Deputies spoke with the victim again, who said she and her daughter had been sitting in her bedroom and that her daughter was irate and she tried to calm her down, which is when the subject struck her.

Domestic assault

At 11:37 p.m., on April 6, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim, who stated she received a text from her boyfriend’s brother stated that the suspect was going to steal her tax money. She said the texts stated he was going to clone her bank card. She said she was in her bedroom that day and confronted the suspect about it, and he became angry and tried to take her cell phone away from her. She said he then threw her to the ground and started punching her in the face. She said he then got her in a choke hold in an attempt to get her cell phone and she was able to get away from him, and then the suspect fled on foot. She said he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, and that he had assaulted her in the past. Deputies checked the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The case remains open.