Brandon District eyes November bond vote

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon — During the regular meeting on May 19, the Brandon board of education received the results of the community survey about the upcoming 2025 no-tax-increase bond.

The board is considering a bond on the November ballot.

“We conducted a series of focus panels, that was April 21-11, and then we conducted a community-wide survey,” said Kelsey Birkmeier of Banach, Banach, and Cassidy, who is working with the district on bond planning. “The goals for the methods and purpose of this is to share the proposed bond projects that are being highlighted for the 2025 bond, gather feedback, and then understand community feedback, priorities and questions.”

The four main categories for projects include safety and security, facilities and infrastructure, instructional spaces and technology, and athletic and play areas for school and community use. The potential projects are being discussed, but the community was able to provide feedback and ask questions about each field for the district’s consideration when presenting the final proposed project list.

For safety and security, Birkmeier said, there was agreement for the need for safety and security improvements. They asked about the type of access controls planned or the type of security system, as well as if they would be adding or replacing security cameras. They also asked about the upgrades to the pool security and the type of system that would be implemented.

For facilities and infrastructure, the survey takers expressed a desire to improve facilities, especially as they relate to student health. Things such as water quality, air conditioning, and the special education kitchen were all noted as areas of concern.

As far as instructional spaces and technology, Birkmeier said there was a general support for the projects as well.

“There’s a support for updated technology and furniture,” she said. “People know technology is the way we teach kids these days, and instructional spaces are where we teach them.”

Some of the areas of interest included frequency of student device replacement frequency, parental controls on devices, and wifi deadzones.

The athletic and play areas included interior and exterior areas, and the community wanted more details on the upgrades as well as a clear plan.

“They were most excited about maintaining the facilities, there was an appreciation for the no tax increase, that we’re modernizing learning environments, upgrading safety and restrooms will be renovated,” she said. “Then people need more information on the financial part of it. How a no-tax-increase works, what are the long-term financial impacts?”

The official ballot language is expected to come to the board for a vote.