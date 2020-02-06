Brandon fire call volume jumps

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- At the regular township board meeting on Monday, Brandon Fire Chief David Kwapis gave his 2019 year-end fire department report.Brandon Fire Dept

“For the year, we ended up on the highest call volume that we’ve had to date,” said Kwapis. “Of those alarms, we transported 712 patients.”

In 2019, there was a record number of calls, 1,367 incidents, up from 1,316 in 2018. Of those 1.367 incidents, 866 were medicals, 206 were good intent, cancelled or other, 107 were public assists, 57 were motor vehicle accidents, 28 were downed wires, 40 were hazardous conditions, 34 were burn complaints, 17 were structure fires, six were grass fires and three were vehicle fires.

Of all the medicals, 140 were traumatic injury.

“The highest that we transport to most often is St. Joes, Genesys, Clarkston Emergency Center, and McLaren Oakland,” he said. “And we’ve been everywhere else, as you can see.”

His report also showed average response times, with an average response to fires and EMS/Rescue of six minutes and 13 seconds, and overall an average of six minutes and sixteen seconds.