Brandon Fire Department names captain, lieutenant

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — On July 22, the Brandon Fire Department hosted their first Badge Pinning ceremony, which included promotions and an oath of office.

“Captain Pappas retired, so we had to fill a Captain spot and a Lieutenant spot,” said Brandon Fire Chief Dave Kwapis. “Lieutenant Doug Brice moved up to Captain, and moving up to Lieutenant was Tim McArthur. We had done a testing process to decide who to promote.”

During the ceremony, Brice and McArthur took their oaths of office and received new badges, which were pinned on by people chosen by both of them.

“For Doug Brice, it was a dear friend of his, Amy Grigsby,” said Kwapis. “For Tim McArthur, it was retired fire chief Bob McArthur, who is also his uncle.”

The idea of a badge pinning ceremony came from Assistant Fire Chief Jason Wilton.

“It was a good opportunity for us to recognize the individuals and to recognize the support system they have, which includes their family, friends and fellow firefighters,” said Kwapis. “It’s something that we will continue doing.”