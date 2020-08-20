Brandon/Flushing ski team

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Brandon board of education voted 5-0 to enter into a cooperative agreement with Flushing High School for a downhill ski team for the 2020-2021 school year. Board Members Kevin McClellen and John Chartier were absent.

“This is just opportunities for kids,” said district superintendent Dr. Matt Outlaw. “Mr. Deines has worked really hard in this area, he’s going a fabulous job, it’s more opportunities for kids.”

Brandon has various other cooperative agreements for other sports as well, including swimming, hockey and lacrosse. The Flushing Raiders practice at nearby Mt. Holly.