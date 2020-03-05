Brandon Glass opens

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.- In January, Brandon Glass, 3960 Ortonville Road, opened for business.

With more than 20 years in the glass industry, owner Wally Baran’s mission is crystal clear—to provide the community with high quality, affordable, and accurate residential, commercial and automotive glass services.

“From custom screens, mirrors to Euro Showers we can service a wide variety of the glass needs,” said Baran. “Auto glass, such as windshields along with side and rear windows are no problem right in our local Brandon shop. I’ve been in the glass industry for more than two decades and I still love to see a glass project that fits and looks great.”

Residential glass is also an integral aspect of our business, he said.

“From broken windows to installing new deck glass which can expand the view of a lake or yard give us a call and we’ll stop by,” he said.

Baran reminds customers foggy house glass window can add to the value of a home.

“We can often replace the window glass without removing the frame,” he said. In addition, we repair door wall glass that has fallen victim to golf chip shots or lawn mowers can be replaced.”

As the weather gets warmer, now’s a good time to get that screen repaired which may have been damaged over the winter.

“Screens are for letting in the warm summer breeze which will be here soon,” he said. “But it should also keep bugs and other undesirables out of your home – but they work if the screen is complete. Even the smallest of tear can let in flies and other insects. Before the doors open stop by or give us a call and get the screen repaired. “ Call Brandon Glass (248) 625-4376.