Brandon High School Class of 1975 celebrates 50th anniversary

By David Fleet

Ortonville— In 1975 the Vietnam War ended with the fall of Saigon, ‘All in the Family’ was the top rated TV show and gas was 53 cents per gallon. That same year about 168 students from the Brandon High School Class of 1975 graduated.

Last Saturday, 41 classmates along with five teachers gathered for the Brandon High School 50th Class reunion at the Captain’s Club Golf & Event Center.

The Class of 1975 commencement was held at the then two year old Brandon High School, 300 South St. The facility would later become the middle school and in 1992 changed to the Fletcher Intermediate School, housing fifth and sixth grades. The building was later closed and sold.

The class song was “Still… you turn me on,” by Emerson Lake and Palmer and the class motto was, “Never fear that your life may come to an end, rather fear that it should have no beginning,” attributed to Saint John Henry Newman.