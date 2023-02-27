Brandon High School Theater presents: The Addams Family

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — The Brandon High School Theater is getting mysterious and spooky.

“We chose that musical because it’s fun, it’s very timely with the popularity of the Wednesday show,” said director Stacy Cleaveland. “I directed the fall play, and the kids are a bunch of characters and that’s what’s in the Addams Family, a bunch of kooky characters.”

On March 3 and 4, at 7 p.m., and on March 5, at 3 p.m., the BHS Theater department will put on their performance of The Addams Family. The musical is based upon the characters created by Charles Addams. Members of the Addams Family, consisting of father Gomez, mother Morticia, daughter Wednesday, son Pugsley, Uncle Fester and others, are the average family with a great interest in all things dark and creepy.

“The kids are thrilled with it, they’re really having fun with it,” said Cleaveland.

The musical tells the story of Wednesday inviting her new (normal) boyfriend and his parents to dinner, in a clash of family dynamics and strange antics. The Addams Family opened on Broadway in 2010 and closed in 2011, and won several awards.

“I love directing musicals, I love working with high school students,” she said. “What I get the biggest thrill out of or get the biggest laugh from is seeing the students embracing these characters and coming out of their shells.”

See the Addams Family at the Brandon Performing Arts Center, 1025 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville,Tickets are $8 for students and seniors and $10 for adults.