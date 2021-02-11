Brandon interim superintendent contract extended

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

At the regular meeting Monday night, the Brandon Board of Education voted unanimously to extend the contract for interim superintendent Dr. Karl Heidrich. The previous contract was set to expire June 30, 2021, and the board extended it until June 30, 2022.

“We are fortunate,” said board president Lisa Kavalhuna. “Our fall 2020 semester has presented its challenges. We have been fortunate to have Dr. Heidrich lead our district through this.”

Currently the board is in the process of searching for a permanent district superintendent, but feels the process will be longer than normal due to the high volume for districts searching for superintendents right now.

“We have worked closely with Karl Heidrich over the last three months,” said Kavalhuna. “Continuity in strong leadership is imperative at this time. I believe it is in the best of the district to extend the contract for Dr. Karl Heidrich.”

Heidrich expressed interest in continuing to work with the district.

“I appreciate this opportunity,” he said. “I’m looking forward to serving the community faithfully each and every day.”

Currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more schools are trying to fill the position of superintendent.

“In terms of openings, generally, we have 80 openings a year in Michigan,” said Dr. Rod Green, the Michigan Association of School Boards. “But this year is going to be more than 80. We’ve already done several dozens of searches since July 1.”