Brandon joins crowded search for new superintendent

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

At a special work session on Tuesday night, the Brandon Board of Education was given training on searching for a superintendent from Dr. Rod Green from the Michigan Association of School Boards.

The position of superintendent was left open in October when past superintendent Dr. Matt Outlaw accepted a job in another district. Currently the interim superintendent is Dr. Karl Heidrich.

“I want the district to put their best foot forward, so we’re going to have good structure to our interview process,” said Green.

Currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more schools are trying to fill the position of superintendent nation-wide, and Green said they have already seen a rise in openings.

“In terms of openings, generally, we have 80 openings a year in Michigan,” he said. “But this year is going to be more than 80. We’ve already done several dozens of searches since July 1.”

The board will continue to move forward with the search, using the search firm Michigan Leadership Institute.

“We’re so glad to have this training at the start of our process,” said board president Lisa Kavalhuna.