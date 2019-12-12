Brandon Library:Lost Car Companies of Detroit’

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Detroit is known as the ‘Motor City’ for a reason.

At 7 p.m., Dec. 17 the Brandon Township Public Library will host Alan Naldrett, an author and historian who wrote ‘Lost Car Companies of Detroit’ as well as other books on the rise of the automotive industry in metro Detroit.

“I cover the rise of Ford and stories of other companies like Packard and Hudson” said Naldrett. “Many companies started on paper but never went any further. Some went as far as producing a prototype but had no further success. And of course, there were numerous companies that produced cars and were successful for a number of years.”

Taking all of those things into account, Naldrett estimates around 300 to 1,000 potential automobile companies.

“The companies failed for a number of reasons,” said Naldrett. “Some were under-funded, some had crappy cars, others had owners with mechanical but no business sense. I go over how a lot of the companies ended up, as well as the founders.”

The presentation covers some of the more interesting auto companies that Naldrett has written about.

“Many people, especially in this area, love cars and like to hear the history of autos, which is one of the main reasons I wrote the book and put the program together.,” said Naldrett.

Learn all about The Lost Car Companies of Detroit and Naldrett’s book on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., Ortonville. Register online at brandonlibrary.org or by calling 248-627-1460