Brandon Nieporte

Brandon William Nieporte – age 32 of Goodrich, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Though he left this world far too soon, he left this world a better place. He is survived by his father, Dean Nieporte; his mother, Kathleen Smith; his stepfather, Brook Smith; his brothers, Brent Nieporte (Carli), Blake Nieporte (Austin); his sister, Brooke Campbell (Justin); his stepbrother, Trevor Smith; his stepsister, Taeler Smith. Brandon leaves behind many nieces and nephews; loving aunts and uncles. He also leaves behind his girlfriend, Jessica Messer and too many friends to list. Brandon loved the outdoors and could always be found golfing, fishing, boating, sitting around a campfire or taking his dog Logan to the dog park. He also deeply cared for animals and was a strong advocate against animal cruelty. Brandon will forever remain in the hearts of his family and friends. May he rest in peace. Ceremony of Life will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Genesee County Animal Shelter.