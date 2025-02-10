Brandon police calls dip slightly, clearance rate among county highest

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — During the regular meeting on Monday night, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander Lt. Greg Glover gave his 2024 year-end report to the Brandon Township Board of Trustees.

Calls were down slightly in 2024 with 13,166 calls total.

“Traffic enforcement, which also includes the weighmaster, we issued a total of 3,185 traffic citations,” said Glover. “The weighmaster traffic car wrote 730 citations himself, which were regular civil infractions, but he also wrote 87 commercial tickets. He also handled 64 crash reports alone. Again this year, knock on wood, we had zero fatals in the township.”

The clearance rate for the township and the village combined continues to be one of the highest in Oakland County. The Michigan Incident Crime Reporting (MICR) incidents are tracked by the government to determine things such as safest cities in the state.

“This year we had 150 of what they call MICR criminal offenses in the township,” said Glover. “Out of 150 of those incidents, 97 of those resulted in arrest and 17 were exceptionally cleared meaning that no prosecution was sought. As of a week ago, we had the highest clearance rate out of all of our substations with a 76%, which was higher than last year.”

In addition to the 150 in the township, there were 25 in the village of Ortonville, with 10 resulting in arrest and 11 being exceptionally cleared. The village’s clearance rate was at almost 81%, and the average clearance rate for the township and village combined was 78.3%.

“We’ve been averaging around the last few years, so it’s very high, which should put us in good standing when they start doing those reports,” said Glover. “With our clearance rates, we were the highest as of a week ago.”

Glover also reported on the work the school liaison officer did in 2024, including the shifts he was able to utilize the liaison officer to off-set overtime cost, saving the township around $12,000.

“He was involved in 237 incidents, with 93 of them being some form of investigation,” he said. “They were all incidents where the school specifically asked for assistance.”

While calls were down slightly, traffic accidents continue to be on the rise. There were an additional 23 traffic accidents in 2024. There has also been a rise in frauds, identity theft, wire frauds and bad checks.

“They continue to hurt our clearance rate because so many of them are impossible to investigate,” he said. “A lot of times they’re scams from other countries as well as other states.”

He also included the cost sent to the township for traffic citations and weighmaster tickets, which are paid to the township from the courts. They received back $48,202 in traffic citations, and $11,717 in weighmaster citations.

“I’m very proud of the staff I have,” Glover said.